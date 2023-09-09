LAHORE – Authorities have disconnected hundreds of illegal connections during the operation against electricity theft across Pakistan.

As per reports, more than a hundred illegal electricity connections were cut off in the federal capital, 42 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 67 in Balochistan.

Two persons were arrested in Peshawar while cases were registered against another 40 in Mardan.

Power distribution companies have initiated large-scale reshuffle to control electricity theft in their respective jurisdiction.

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has replaced 270 officers followed by the Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company (Fesco) with 230.

Most of these officers were performing duties at the same places for years.

In Lahore, a district enforcement committee headed by the deputy commissioner has been formed to take action against electricity theft in the provincial capital.

As per the notification, the committee will ensure the registration of cases against electricity thieves.

Connections will be immediately disconnected from the premises involved in the stealing of electricity.

Police will register cases against electricity thieves and submit reports to the committee after completing investigations within 14 days.

Meanwhile, K-Electric has claimed to have conducted more than 14,000 operations against power theft this year.

During these operations, 94,000 illegal hook connections were removed weighing around 130,000 kilograms.