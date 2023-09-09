ISLAMABAD – The caretaker government has continued to take stringent measures while people are struggling to come out of the shock they suffered and after fuel prices, the current setup is set to drop ‘gas bomb’ on people.

Following huge taxes on power tariffs, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told the government to increase gas prices by up to 50 percent.

The international lender demanded an increase in gas tariff in the account of ‘Fuel Adjustment Charges’.

The final decision will be made by the federal cabinet after consultation.

In June 2023, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) approved up to 50 percent increase in gas prices to collect around Rs700 billion from gas consumers.

Pakistanis are bearing the brunt of huge food and fuel prices since late last year when the government took prior actions to comply with the conditions set by the IMF to unlock bailout funding.

Amid the soaring prices, there is no respite for masses while traders and citizens observed protests, and strikes against high electricity bills and a fuel price hike.