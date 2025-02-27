Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled lands in Pakistan for key talks

ISLAMABAD – Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Pakistan for his first official visit.

Crown Prince was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, marking the beginning of a visit that underscores the strong ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Crown Prince is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders, is in Pakistan to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the areas of economic cooperation and investment.

During his time in Pakistan, the Crown Prince is expected to engage in detailed discussions with the country’s leadership to strengthen historical bonds and explore new avenues for collaboration. A series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are set to be signed, focusing on long-term cooperation in various sectors.

The visit highlights the UAE and Pakistan’s shared commitment to deepening their economic ties and opening new opportunities for joint ventures and projects. It also reflects the enduring relationship based on mutual respect, trust, and common aspirations.

This visit follows the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s trip to Pakistan last month, where he received a warm welcome from top Pakistani officials, further cementing the close ties between the two nations.

More updates to follow…