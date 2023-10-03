HYDERABAD – Pakistan will take on Australia In a warm up match of ICC Cricket World Cup in Hyderabad today (Tuesday).

Last week, New Zealand beat Pakistan by five wickets after they chased a mammoth target before the completion of 50 overs.

PAKvAUS Match Time and Venue

The first warm-up game is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, starting at 1:30pm PST.

Squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

PAKvAUS Live Steaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the warm up match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.

In India, the warm-up match will be available to watch at SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar.