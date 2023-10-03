LAHORE – A visitor visa, which is also called a temporary resident visa is an official document that is stick in the applicant’s passport. It shows that the traveller meet the requirements needed to enter Canada.

Most travellers, including Pakistani nationals, need a visitor visa to travel to Canada. The applicants may also need one if you’re transiting through a Canadian airport on their way to their final destination.

Applicants can apply for a visitor visa online. The official website of Canadian government carries details of documents required while applying for the visa.

The identity document, a machine readable passport, is mandatory for the visa applicant. There is also a list of mandatory and optional supporting documents for the visa applications.

The official website shows bank account statement is optional. However, it said that the statement can help the Canadian authorities understand if the applicant has enough money to support himself/herself during stay in Canada.

Details regarding account statement include bank name and contact as this allows the Canadian government to contact the applicant’s bank or financial institution with questions.

The statement must carry a proof that it is your account, name and address of the applicant. It said that the applicant should provide at least 6 months of account details, including balances.

As the account statement is optional, there is no official word for minimum balance. However, private companies facilitating people in applying for their visit visa has shared details of minimum balance in bank account for statement.

They said the minimum closing balance should be around Rs1,500,000 in case of traveling alone and Rs2 million in case of travelling along with family.