Pakistan underlines conservation forests at heart of economy, climate resilience

As the global community marks the International Day of Forests Pakistan has reaffirmed that forests are not just environmental assets but strategic pillars of economic growth, climate resilience and community well-being.

This was stated by a senior official of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Friday in the context of the united nations’ international day.

The ministry official noted that this year’s global theme, “Forests and economies,” highlights how forests underpin livelihoods, drive economic activity, support agriculture, and safeguard natural resources, the ministry official said.

The day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, aims to raise awareness of the importance of all forest types and trees outside forests. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), forests sustain livelihoods for over 1.6 billion people globally, provide renewable raw materials, strengthen agricultural productivity, and maintain healthy watersheds.

The official emphasized that the present government fully recognizes the unprecedented importance of forests, which he described as the “lungs of the Earth” and a critical national asset. He noted that forests hold immense significance for Pakistan, a country increasingly vulnerable to floods, droughts, land degradation, biodiversity loss, and rising climate pressures.

“At a time when countries are seeking low-carbon, sustainable pathways to growth, forests must be recognized as productive national assets,” he said. “They not only protect watersheds and absorb carbon, but also sustain rural livelihoods, reduce disaster risks, and anchor climate resilience.”

He added that forests should no longer be considered only as sources of timber. “Healthy forests support agriculture, secure water resources, create green jobs, provide food and medicine, and open pathways for nature-based enterprise, ecotourism, and carbon-linked investment. If we undervalue forests in economic planning, we pay a far higher price through floods, erosion, heat stress, and ecological decline,” he said.

Quoting from a study of UNs’ Food and Agriculture Organization, the official noted that forests contribute far beyond timber production, providing non-wood forest products, renewable raw materials, and services that help communities adapt to economic and climate shocks.