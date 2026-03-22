Japan envoy extends felicitations on Pakistan Day

Ambassador of Japan MrAkamatsu Shuichi has extended warmest felicitations to the leadership and the people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day.

Ambassador Akamatsu, in his video message on the occasion, said “As you all are commemorating the historic Pakistan Day, I would like to congratulate and extend our best wishes to the leadership and the people of Pakistan on this auspicious occasion”. The ambassador further stated that on this important day, let’s renew our commitment to work together for a stronger, prosperous Pakistan . He reiterated his commitment that Japan will always be with Pakistan in its journey towards development and prosperity.

Happy Pakistan Day & Long Live Japan-Pakistan Friendship