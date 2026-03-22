Indonesian embassy hosts Eid prayer, ‘Halal Bihalal’ for Indonesian community

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad hosted a congregational Eid prayer and a traditional Eid gathering, Halal Bihalal, bringing together members of the Indonesian community living in Pakistan.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Ramadhan Committee of the Indonesian Students Association (PBR PPMI) Pakistan. Preparations began immediately after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would fall on Saturday. Embassy premises were decorated, special Indonesian Eid dishes were prepared, and arrangements were finalized for the prayer congregation as takbir resonated throughout the compound.

To facilitate students travelling from the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the Embassy arranged three minibuses for pick-and-drop service. The transport proved especially helpful due to easier diplomatic access to the Diplomatic Enclave, where the Embassy is located.

The Eid prayer was led by Imam M. Irham Amin, Chairman of the Special Branch of Muhammadiyah Pakistan (PCIM), while the sermon was delivered by Ibnu Aqil Mahmud, Deputy Chairman of the Special Branch of Nahdlatul Ulama Pakistan (PCINU). Muhammadiyah and Nahdlatul Ulama are Indonesia’s two largest Islamic organizations with millions of followers.

“Patriotism is a fitrah—a natural human instinct—as every person desires peace,” Ibnu said, adding that shared faith and national identity help overseas communities remain united. He is also a postgraduate student of Arabic Literature at IIUI.

Indonesia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Chandra W. Sukotjo, attended the prayer and gathering along with his wife Tamara Y. Sukotjo, diplomats, and embassy staff, who mingled warmly with community members.

“The synergy between the Embassy and the Indonesian community is vital, particularly for strengthening public diplomacy,” said the Ambassador, who previously served in peacekeeping missions under the United Nations.

Participants received coupons to collect traditional Indonesian Eid dishes, including lontong (compressed rice cakes) served with opor ayam (coconut chicken curry), offering a familiar taste of home.

“The Ambassador and Madam feel like our parents. Even though we are far from our families, celebrating Eid here helps cure our homesickness,” said Neng Yofa, an Indonesian student at IIUI.

The Embassy has hosted the Eid gathering for many years, providing overseas Indonesians a space to reconnect, celebrate traditions, and strengthen community bonds. The event recreates the festive atmosphere of home, easing the emotional distance from family and culture.

At the conclusion of the program, attendees were distributed snacks and packs of instant noodles supplied by the Indomie Factory Faisalabad.

“For us, Ramadhan is a month to strive for excellence. Our students have remarkable talent,” said Naufal, Chair of the Ramadhan Committee, who supervised a series of student activities throughout the holy month.

The celebrations also featured talent competitions, including nasyid performances, as well as English and Arabic speech and MC contests, highlighting the vibrancy of the Indonesian student community in Pakistan.