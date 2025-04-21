Pakistan, UAE reaffirm commitment to strengthen ties in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has affirmed the commitment to strengthen relations with Pakistan in diverse sectors including trade, investment and aviation.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar at foreign office in Islamabad on Monday.

The UAE’s Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two countries has been growing on a good pace. He especially mentioned that things have been moving faster over the last one year or so. He said leaders and peoples of both the countries want to further develop this relationship.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Pakistan is close to our hearts.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said both the countries have ages old fraternal relations, and that there exist love and affection between their peoples. He said we are working together for the benefit and welfare of our two nations.

Pakistan and UAE also signed three Memoranda of Understanding.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed two MOUs for cooperation in the field of culture and the establishment of joint committee for consular affairs.

The two leaders also witnessed the MOU signed between the Federation of UAE’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the establishment of UAE-Pakistan joint business council.