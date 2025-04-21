AGL61.4▼ -1.05 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.4▲ 0.01 (0.00%)BOP11.06▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.74▲ 0.2 (0.02%)DCL9.57▲ 0.3 (0.03%)DFML44.35▲ 0.62 (0.01%)DGKC127.26▲ 2.26 (0.02%)FCCL46.88▲ 0.7 (0.02%)FFL16.16▲ 0.5 (0.03%)HUBC145.55▲ 2.78 (0.02%)HUMNL13.05▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)KEL4.55▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.7▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)MLCF69.8▲ 4.29 (0.07%)NBP88.8▲ 1.59 (0.02%)OGDC212.85▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PAEL47.58▲ 0.98 (0.02%)PIBTL10.7▲ 0.09 (0.01%)PPL171.11▲ 0.21 (0.00%)PRL33.96▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC22.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)SEARL94.67▼ -0.28 (0.00%)TELE7.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TOMCL34.64▲ 0.46 (0.01%)TPLP9.88▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET21.14▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TRG65.84▲ 0.29 (0.00%)UNITY27.7▲ 0.34 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

UAE Emirati Passport renewal fee update for nationals – April 2025

Uae Emirati Passport Renewal Fee In Dubai November 2024 Update
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The nationals of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can apply for the renewal of their passports six months before its expiry date or within a certain time period after its expiry.

The UAE citizens must keep their passports updated as it is necessary if they are planning to travel abroad.

A holder of the UAE’s passport can travel to 179 countries; 134 destinations offer visa-free travel, 45 offer eVisa or visa on arrival at the airport, and only 19 countries need the citizens to apply for a visa.

UAE nationals can avail the services related to passport through the following channels:

eServices of ICP

the UAEICP app on Google Play and App Store

Customer Happiness centres across the emirates (for special cases)

Digital channels (website/smart application):

Log in to the smart services system through (UAE Pass or username).

Search for the service to be applied for.

Fill in the application data, where applicable.

Pay the service fee (if any).

Customer Happiness Center:

Visit the nearest Customer Happiness Center.

Get the automated turn ticket and wait.

Submitting the application that fulfils all conditions and documents (if any) to the customer service employee.

Pay the service fee (if any).

Approving and sending the approved request by e-mail.

Emirati Passport Renewal of Fee Update

As of April 2025, the fee structure for obtaining or renewing an Emirati passport is as follows:

Request Fee: AED 10

Issuance Fee: AED 40

Delivery Fee: AED 15

It means the renewal of the Emirati passport will cost your 65 Dirhams, according to reports.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • International

At least 148 dead as passenger boat catches fire, sinks in Congo

  • Immigration, International

US visa applicants to go through social media scrutiny over Gaza conflict

  • International

Download your e-Emirates ID in PDF form on mobile phone [Complete Process]

  • International

UAE to replace Emirates ID with AI-Powered biometric facial recognition system

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer