Pakistan, Turkiye forces forge stronger counter-terrorism alliance with Ataturk-XIII drill

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and Turkiye collaborated joint exercise to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities across borders.

Forces of the two sides successfully concluded a two-week-long joint counter-terrorism exercise in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The exercise, named Pak-Türkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII, wrapped up with a closing ceremony held in the Cherat area of Nowshera district, near Peshawar, the provincial capital.

The ceremony was attended by Brig. Gen. Ahmet ASIK of the Turkish military, alongside senior officials from the Pakistani armed forces.

The drill started on February 10, with elite combat units from both nations, including the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group and Turkey’s Special Forces.

The primary objective of the exercise was to enhance the operational readiness of the participating forces through joint training. Additionally, it aimed at strengthening the longstanding military ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

This exercise follows the 2023 Pak-Türkiye Joint Exercise, which was held in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ongoing collaboration between the two countries underscores their commitment to counter-terrorism efforts and mutual defense cooperation.