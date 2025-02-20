New High: Gold Rates touch new record price of Rs309,000 per tola in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Local gold market witnessed another record fresh high as bullion touched Rs309,000 per tola in the Pakistani market capital on Thursday amid strong buying in the international market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows yellow metal continued their upward momentum, setting new all-time high, as the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,000, reaching Rs309,000, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs857, reaching Rs264,917.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Prices Gold Price (per Tola) Rs309,000 Gold Price (per 10 Grams) Rs264,917 Gold Price (per Tola) Rs1,000 Gold Price (per 10 Grams) 857

These rates were confirmed by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the international market, the surge in local price is in line with global trend, as the international gold rate climbed to $2,953 per ounce.

The ongoing surge in gold prices is being linked to global economic concerns, particularly the potential impact of Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, which have sparked fears of higher inflation and a global trade war.

