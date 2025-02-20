AGL56.36▼ -1.69 (-0.03%)AIRLINK190.16▲ 1.41 (0.01%)BOP12.83▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.21▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.29▲ 0.43 (0.05%)DFML51.01▼ -0.19 (0.00%)DGKC120.91▲ 9.07 (0.08%)FCCL43.41▲ 2.86 (0.07%)FFL15.39▲ 0.29 (0.02%)HUBC130.61▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.84▲ 0.39 (0.03%)KEL4.71▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)KOSM6.7▲ 0.22 (0.03%)MLCF49.51▲ 2.37 (0.05%)NBP78.19▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)OGDC204.81▲ 0.01 (0.00%)PAEL40.81▲ 1.82 (0.05%)PIBTL8.69▲ 0.58 (0.07%)PPL174.44▲ 0.79 (0.00%)PRL34.71▲ 0.61 (0.02%)PTC24.99▲ 1.5 (0.06%)SEARL97.99▼ -1.01 (-0.01%)TELE8.3▲ 0.11 (0.01%)TOMCL32▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP12.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TREET22.15▲ 0.39 (0.02%)TRG61.66▲ 0.55 (0.01%)UNITY30.63▲ 0.16 (0.01%)WTL1.48▲ 0 (0.00%)

New High: Gold Rates touch new record price of Rs309,000 per tola in Pakistan

New High Gold Rates Touche New Record Price Of Rs309000 Per Tola In Pakistan
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Local gold market witnessed another record fresh high as bullion touched Rs309,000 per tola in the Pakistani market capital on Thursday amid strong buying in the international market.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows yellow metal continued their upward momentum, setting new all-time high, as the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,000, reaching Rs309,000, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs857, reaching Rs264,917.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Prices
Gold Price (per Tola) Rs309,000
Gold Price (per 10 Grams) Rs264,917
Gold Price (per Tola) Rs1,000
Gold Price (per 10 Grams) 857

These rates were confirmed by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

In the international market, the surge in local price is in line with global trend, as the international gold rate climbed to $2,953 per ounce.

The ongoing surge in gold prices is being linked to global economic concerns, particularly the potential impact of Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs, which have sparked fears of higher inflation and a global trade war.

Gold Rates in Pakistan this week

Date Gold Price
19-Feb 308,000
18-Feb 304,200
17-Feb 303,200
15-Feb 301,500
14-Feb 306,200
13-Feb 304,000
12-Feb 301,500

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 20 February 2025

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Featured

Superior Law College among 45 buildings sealed in Lahore

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, heavy falls likely

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; more rains, hailstorms expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Bank statement update for Portugal Schengen visa from Pakistan [Feb 2025]

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer