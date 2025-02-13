Turkish President Erdogan reaches PM House for talks with Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived at the Prime Minister’s House for holding meeting with premier Shehbaz Sharif.

Upon arrival, PM Shehbaz Sharif accorded a warm welcome to the Turkish President. Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir was also present on the occasion.

A formal welcome ceremony was held in honour of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the PM House.

A contingent of armed forces presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary while national anthems of both the countries were played.

The Turkish president arrived in Pakistan on a two-day visit on Wednesday night.

As the Turkish president landed at Nur Khan Airbase, he was received by President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto, Deputy PM/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior government officials.

A 21-gun salute in the backdrop heralded the arrival of the dignitary, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The Pakistan Air Force jets escorted President Erdogan’s special aircraft as it entered Pakistan’s airspace.

During the visit, PM Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan will co-chair the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

President Erdogan will also have bilateral meetings with Pakistani premier and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Together with PM Shehbaz Sharif, he will address the Pakistan-Turkiye Business and Investment Forum, bringing together leading investors, companies and business people from both sides.