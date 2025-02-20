Superior Law College among 45 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE— The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 45 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes of Lahore on Thursday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 25 buildings in Gulberg, Model Town and Faisal Town, and 20 in Allama Iqbal Town for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Superior Law College, Alma Mater School, Eastern Oven, Life Zone Medical Center and Laboratory, grocery stores, restaurants, shops, and other businesses.

Meanwhile, LDA teams demolished under construction plaza near Lahore Railways Station for violating building bylaws.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before the operations were carried out.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachments, violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in Lahore’s housing schemes.