Pakistan team’s poor performance puts salaries in focus

KARACHI – Following the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing performances, the hefty salaries and benefits of national players are now under scrutiny.

The 3 percent share of ICC revenue currently included in central contracts is expected to be part of the agreements for the last time this year.

As per a two-year-old understanding, players’ monthly salaries and match fees for the 2025-26 season will remain at the previous levels. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has increased the retainer budget by 37 percent (Rs 319 million), bringing it to approximately Rs 1,173.49 million – a potential rise in overall payments.

The team’s recent record has been poor. Out of three Tests, Pakistan won only one, secured just two victories in 11 One-Day Internationals, and won seven out of 14 T20 matches, losing the remaining seven. Bangladesh, ranked 10th, recently defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series, while West Indies, initially ranked 10th in ODIs, moved up to ninth after a 2-1 series win.

Pakistan now ranks eighth in T20s and fifth in ODIs and Tests, and repeated losses to lower-ranked teams have frustrated fans and disappointed PCB officials.

Previously, senior players had successfully lobbied the PCB to secure a 3 percent share of ICC revenues, a historical first. Although the current administration has not discontinued this due to legal complexities, new contracts are likely to include this share for the final time.

Under the existing agreements, players’ salaries will continue along with other entitlements. Match fees for all categories are: Rs 1,257,795 for Tests, Rs 644,620 for ODIs, and Rs 418,584 for T20s. Category A players will earn Rs 4.5 million monthly, including Rs 2.07 million from ICC revenue share, while star players will receive Rs 6.57 million monthly. Category B players will earn Rs 3 million monthly plus Rs 1.5525 million ICC share, totaling Rs 4.5525 million. Category C players will earn Rs 1 million monthly plus Rs 1.035 million from ICC, totaling Rs 2.035 million, and Category D players will earn Rs 0.75 million plus Rs 0.5175 million from ICC, totaling Rs 1.2675 million.

Last year, 25 players were contracted. This year, the PCB plans to add five more, bringing the total to 30. The new central contracts are expected to be announced later this month.