ODI series: Pakistan captain unveils reason behind miserable defeat at hands of West Indies  

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said early wickets in the run chase were the key reason behind his team’s heavy defeat in the series-deciding third ODI against the West Indies.

The West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs to secure a 2-1 series victory — their first against Pakistan in 34 years.

Rizwan said the match was in Pakistan’s grip for the first 40 overs, but the West Indian batters, led by Shai Hope’s brilliant innings, turned the game around. He noted that the loss of three early wickets during the chase left Pakistan unable to recover.

The captain praised Jayden Seales for his impressive bowling throughout the series, adding that all matches were played on the same pitch.

“In the last 10 overs, the West Indies batted superbly. We can say we didn’t have a proper fifth bowler — Saim and Salman bowled eight overs each,” he added.