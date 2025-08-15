Actress Sanam Saeed’s response to Parveen Akbar goes viral

KARACHI – Pakistan’s senior actress Parveen Akbar recently sparked social media attention after her remarks about actress Sanam Saeed, describing her as “less feminine, more masculine.” Sanam Saeed’s subtle and cryptic response to the comment has now gone viral.

During a recent TV show, Parveen Akbar commented on Sanam Saeed, saying, “Sanam Saeed is a very good actress, but somehow she seems less feminine and more masculine to me. She reminds me of a tomboy.”

Following Parveen Akbar’s remarks, a video of her statement quickly went viral on social media. In response, Sanam Saeed shared a creative new term on her Instagram Story: “Aunty-preneur”, derived from the English words “Aunty” and “Entrepreneur,”.

Sanam Saeed’s Instagram Story featured an image of a woman labeled “Aunty-preneur,” along with a definition: a middle-aged woman who interferes in another woman’s personal life or work.

Social media users widely interpreted Sanam Saeed’s story as a subtle response aimed at Parveen Akbar. One user commented, “She responded to the aunty,” while another, under the name Nosh Mughal, wrote, “She didn’t need to give an opinion to the aunty; Sanam Saeed is very graceful.”

Other users added humorous remarks including “The aunty will get burned by this story,” and “Perfect response—I know who this was directed at,”.