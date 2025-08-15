Turkey single, double transit visa fee in Pakistan [August 2025 Update]

LAHORE – A Turkey transit visa enables travellers from around the world, including Pakistan, to pass through the country on their way to a final destination. This can involve remaining in the airport’s transit area or, if desired, entering the country during the stopover.

Passengers who plan to leave the airport premises during their layover must obtain a valid Turkish transit visa.

The transit route through Turkey holds strategic significance as the country lies at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, connecting major trade, travel, and transport corridors.

For passengers, Turkey’s transit hubs, especially Istanbul, offer efficient connections to global destinations. The route also boosts tourism, commerce, and diplomatic ties between regions.

In Pakistan, Anatolia Travel Services has been authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as an official organization applying for a visa for the Republic of Türkiye in Pakistan.

It collects documents and original passports by considering all the requirements mentioned on the Embassy/Consulates documents checklist in order to assist visa applicants seeking for visa approval.

Turkey Transit Visa Fee in Pakistan

For a Turkish single transit visa, the fee for Pakistani is 180 USD for 3 months, 200 USD for 6 months, and 220 USD for 12 months.

For a Turkish double transit visa, the fee for Pakistani is 240 USD for 3 months, 260 USD for 6 months, and 280 USD for 12 months.

Anatolia Travel Services said that all payments will be paid by visa applicants in PKR cash only.

The payment will be processed according to the exchange rate of the previous day announced by the State Bank of Pakistan.