AGL37.1▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)AIRLINK122.6▼ -2.82 (-0.02%)BOP5.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)CNERGY3.72▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL8.33▲ 0.4 (0.05%)DFML40.81▼ -1.4 (-0.03%)DGKC86.7▼ -1.11 (-0.01%)FCCL33.07▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)FFBL66.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)FFL10.29▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)HUBC104.14▼ -0.97 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.25▲ 0.46 (0.04%)KEL4.27▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM7.15▼ -0.47 (-0.06%)MLCF38.61▼ -0.18 (0.00%)NBP65.3▼ -4.02 (-0.06%)OGDC176.2▲ 0.92 (0.01%)PAEL24.95▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL5.75▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL143.7▲ 4.43 (0.03%)PRL23.06▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC15.08▲ 0.07 (0.00%)SEARL66.5▼ -2.76 (-0.04%)TELE7.05▲ 0.11 (0.02%)TOMCL37.13▲ 0.35 (0.01%)TPLP7.25▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.26▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TRG48.7▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)UNITY26.9▼ -0.77 (-0.03%)WTL1.24▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes tournament

Pakistan Team Led By Faheem Ashraf Departs For Hong Kong Sixes Tournament
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Pakistan cricket team, led by Captain Faheem Ashraf, has departed for Hong Kong to participate in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

The team includes Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahab Khan and Mohammad Ikhlaq.

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will be held from November 1 to 3, featuring 12 teams divided into four groups.

The Pakistan team is placed in Pool C alongside India and the UAE.

On November 1, the Pakistan team will play its first match against the UAE and its second match against India. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will take place on November 2, followed by the semi-finals and finals on November 3.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Sports

First round of Quai-e-Azam Trophy concludes

  • Sports

Complete schedule of Pakistan vs Australia ODI, T20I series

  • Sports

WADA puts Pakistan on watch list, gives four-month compliance deadline

  • Sports

Islamabad, Karachi Blues secure wins in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first round matches

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer