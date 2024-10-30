Pakistan team departs for Hong Kong Sixes tournament

Pakistan cricket team, led by Captain Faheem Ashraf, has departed for Hong Kong to participate in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

The team includes Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Hussain Talat, Shahab Khan and Mohammad Ikhlaq.

The Hong Kong Sixes tournament will be held from November 1 to 3, featuring 12 teams divided into four groups.

The Pakistan team is placed in Pool C alongside India and the UAE.

On November 1, the Pakistan team will play its first match against the UAE and its second match against India. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will take place on November 2, followed by the semi-finals and finals on November 3.