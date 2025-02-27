Lahore, Punjab weather; more rains, gusty winds, hailstorms expected

LAHORE—More rain and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and parts of Punjab, with occasional gaps on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

Isolated heavy rains and hailstorms are expected in parts of the province. Heavy rains and snowfall are also likely in Murree and Galliyat during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over most parts of Pakistan and will likely persist over the upper parts until March 01.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal, and Noorpur Thal on Thursday evening/night.

Intermittent rains and gusty winds with isolated heavy falls and snowfalls are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Cloudy weather with light rain may occur in other southern districts of the province.

On Friday, more rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat, Chakwal, Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Narowal. Intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree and Galliyat.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Cold and cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Murree 07, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Chaklala- Rawalpindi 01, Islamabad (Saidpur & Golra) 02

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 17°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 81 per cent.