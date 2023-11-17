The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday, losing 333.87 points, a negative change of 0.58 percent, closing at 57,063.16 points against 57,397.03 points the previous trading day.

A total of 901,596,869 shares valuing Rs23.428 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,056,714,813 shares valuing Rs28.861 billion the previous day.

As many as 377 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 170 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 176,714,079 shares at Rs.1.59 per share, K-Electric Ltd with 76,300,648 shares at Rs.3.29 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 46,456,334 shares at Rs.8.81 per share.—APP