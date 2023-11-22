ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Under these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of the country on Wednesday evening/night.

Cold weather is expected in upper parts.

On Thursday, partly cloudy weather and rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Potohar region.

Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places during the period.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 06-08 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 07-09 C on Friday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 08-10 C on Thursday and 10-12 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where mercury dropped to 06 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 06 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 08 C.

Relative humidity during the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.