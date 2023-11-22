LAHORE – Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) on Wednesday restored Orange Line Metro Train services in Lahore after a daylong suspension.

OLMT services were suspended on Tuesday afternoon as huge number of people visited Lahore on the last day of annual urs of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Fearing any damage to the public infrastructure as the venue of urs lies on the route of OLMT, the government suspended the key services without prior notice.

Passengers were the ultimate sufferers of this hasty decision implemented in the afternoon last day.

On Wednesday, OLMT started operation as per normal routine in the morning and continued without any interruption.