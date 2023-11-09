The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index traded in the green in intraday trade on Wednesday and crossed the 54,000 barrier.

At closing time, the index gained 525.69 points, or 0.98 per cent, closing at 54,261.42 points from the previous 53,735.73.

The KSE-100 index has gained more than 30pc this year, with a turnaround in fortunes coming after the IMF approved the loan programme in July to avert a sovereign debt default.

Meanwhile The US Dollar started trading on Wednesday morning at Rs286.50 after witnessing a jump of 11 paisas in the interbank currency market. According to currency dealers, the American currency a short while later made a big jump of 61 paisas in the interbank trade against the Pakistani Rupee and reached the value of Rs287.

At the closing of the trading session on Tuesday, the US Dollar saw a raise of Rs1.11 and closed with a value of Rs286.40 in the interbank market.