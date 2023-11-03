KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday surged past 53000 points mark to hit all-time fresh high as economic polices has released pressure on rupee with the central bank maintaining the policy rate for next two months.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index has gained 501 points to soar to 53,158.27 points and it is expected to registered more gains till the closing of the market.

Arif Habib Limited also shared the development on social media platform X, stating: “PSX Market Soars to All Time Highs, Igniting Frenzy!”

“The market, for the very first time in its history, has achieved a remarkable milestone by soaring to unprecedented all-time high levels, surging past previous records and setting a new era of financial excellence,” it wrote.

More to follow…