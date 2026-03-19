Regional Fms Urge Iran To Stop Attacks In Gulf Amid Strikes On Energy Infrastructure

RIYADH – The foreign minister of regional countries have urged Iran to immediately and unconditionally cease its attacks in Gulf region and comply with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The ministerial consultative meeting in Riyadh was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and FM Ishaq Dar, FMs of Azerbaijan, Jordan, UAE, Bahrain, Turkiye, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Egypt.

The meeting, convened by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to address Iranian escalation and strengthen regional coordination to safeguard stability, strongly condemned the Iranian missile and drone attacks, describing them as a violation of sovereignty and international law.

The meeting also highlighted the dangers of supporting militias and undermining regional security, urging Iran to seriously reconsider its miscalculations.

It warned that continued violations of the principles of good neighborliness and state sovereignty would have serious consequences, not only for Iran itself but also for regional security, and would negatively affect its relations with the countries and peoples of the region, who will not stand idly by in the face of threats to their resources.

Earlier, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior confirmed a fire in the Ras Laffan area, home to the world’s largest LNG production facility, attributing it to “Iranian targeting.”

The attack came after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned attacks on the Iranian energy infrastructure, writing on X, “Such aggressive acts will yield nothing for the Zionist-American enemy and their supporters.

“This will complicate the situation and could have uncontrollable consequences, the scope of which could engulf the entire world,” he added.