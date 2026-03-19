Federal board likely to postpone class 9, 10 exams in UAE, other countries

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is considering postponing its 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations at overseas centers, including in the UAE and other countries, due to ongoing regional tensions.

In a letter dated March 18, the board stated that it is closely monitoring the situation in Gulf countries and reviewing options for the exams scheduled to start on March 31, 2026.

The board added that if the current uncertainty persists, it may reschedule the international examinations to a later date after Eid al-Fitr 2026, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

FBISE Chairman Prof. Dr. Ikram Ali Malik stated that the board is mindful of the concerns of students and educational institutions and is prepared to implement alternative arrangements if necessary.

He noted that the board will take appropriate action should security issues, government directives, or logistical difficulties hinder the examinations from proceeding as scheduled.