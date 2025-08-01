Pakistan Shaheens to play final fixture in England on August 3

SUSSEX – Pakistan Shaheens will take on South Asian Cricket Academy & MCC Young Cricketers in their second three-day match at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury starting Sunday, 3 August.

This will be Shaheens’ final fixture of their tour to England. Pakistan Shaheens earlier won the three-match one-day series 2-1 and played out a drawn three-day game (29-31 July) against the Professional County Club Select XI.

In the drawn three-day match at the first Central County Ground, Hove, Azan Awais was the standout performer for Shaheens. The left-handed batter scored 103 runs, including a 98-run knock in the first innings. Among the bowlers, Mir Hamza claimed three wickets, while right-arm pacer Mushtaq Ahmed and left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz picked up two wickets apiece.

Mir Hamza said: “The tour has been beneficial because the conditions here are completely different. I believe it’s a great learning experience for both batters and bowlers and matches like these can really enhance players’ experience.

“I tried to make the most of the opportunity. My focus was to bowl fuller lengths as much as possible, because in English conditions, fuller deliveries tend to trouble the batters. So, I stuck to that length consistently and it worked well for me.

“There is no doubt all our players are highly skillful. These are the same players who have earned their place through strong domestic performances. All they really need is exposure. There’s pace, swing, seam, everything is there, but experience is what will take them further.

“After the last match, I think the players have understood better which lines to hit on these pitches. I am sure they will bowl with greater control and consistency in the next game.

“Azan Awais is a very skillful player. What impressed me most is how well he reads the conditions and tries to play accordingly, which is not always easy for batters in English conditions. Another quality I liked about Azan is that he plays with a lot of patience. I wish him all the best for his future.”