Pakistan Shaheens beat Bangladesh ‘A’ in Top End T20 series opener

DARWIN – Half-centuries from Abdul Samad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Yasir Khan, followed by a combined seven wickets from the spinners, powered Pakistan Shaheens to a resounding 79-run win over Bangladesh ‘A’ in the opening match of the Top End T20 Series at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Thursday evening.

After opting to bat first, Shaheens posted a formidable 227 for four in 20 overs. Openers Khawaja Nafay (61, 31b, 8x4s, 2x6s) and Yasir Khan (62, 40b, 7x4s, 2x6s) provided a blazing 118-run stand in just 11.1 overs.

Abdul Samad then played an unbeaten knock of 56 off 27 balls (1×4, 5x6s), adding 36 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Muhammad Irfan Khan (25, 12b, 1×4, 3x6s) to take the total past 200.

In turn, Bangladesh ‘A’ made a brisk start despite losing their first wicket in the opening over, reaching 92 for one in seven overs. Left-arm spinner Maaz Sadaqat struck a decisive blow in the eighth over, removing opener Jishan Alam (33, 17b, 5x4s, 1×6) and breaking an 86-run second-wicket stand.

From there, Shaheens’ spinners took control. Faisal Akram (3-19) and Saad Masood (3-30) led the charge, while fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr chipped in with 2-24 to dismiss Bangladesh ‘A’ for 148 in 16.5 overs.

Shaheens will now take on the Scorchers in their next fixture on Saturday, 16 August, at the same venue. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 4 pm local time.

Player of the match – Yasir Khan (Pakistan Shaheens)