Burj Khalifa shines in Pakistani Colors as Dubai Celebrates Independence Day

DUBAI – World’s tallest structure Burj Khalifa celebrated Pakistan’s Independence with stunning light display.

In spectacular display of patriotism, UAE’s iconic buildig lit up in the green and white colors of the Pakistani flag on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

Thousands of Pakistanis and other Muslim residents in Dubai gathered to witness the breathtaking sight, which turned the iconic skyline into a symbol of unity and national pride.

As the Burj Khalifa displayed the Pakistani flag, the air in Dubai resonated with cheers of “Pakistan Zindabad,” accompanied by the stirring notes of the national anthem. Families attended the event, with children dressed in the national colors and women wearing green and white bangles, while men proudly waved the flag. The celebration also featured a dazzling fireworks display.

Participants expressed that independence is a precious blessing, especially cherished by Pakistanis living abroad. The event highlighted the strong sense of community, unity, and love for the homeland among expatriates.

“This celebration is a reminder that Pakistan is not just a country, but a spirit, an identity, and a light that shines in the hearts of Pakistanis around the world,” said one attendee.

Burj Khalifa’s illumination in Pakistan’s national colors served as a fitting tribute to the nation’s independence, bringing together Pakistanis in Dubai in a moment of pride and joy.