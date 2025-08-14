10 Dead, villages submerged as Rains, Cloudbursts wreak havoc across Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Kashmir, Kaghan Valley, and Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed chaotic scenes as at least 10 people including women lost their lives, while hundreds are stranded in life-threatening conditions in wake of deadly rains and cloudburst in the region.

In Muzaffarabad’s outskirts, a sudden cloudburst brutally claimed the lives of five members of a single family in Jhugian Nala. In Neelum Valley, dramatic rescue operations saved 50 tourists trapped in the raging Ratti Gali Nala, yet nearly 500 tourists remain stranded at the base camp, cut off by washed-away bridges and blocked roads.

Azad Kashmir Floods

پاکستان کے زیرانتظام جموں کشمیر کے ضلع باغ میں سیاحوں کی ایک گاڑی برساتی ندی میں بہہ گئی۔

عینی شاہدین کے مطابق پنجاب کے جڑانوالہ سے تعلق رکھنے والے 4 سیاحوں کو بچا لیا گیا ہے۔ یہ واقعہ ڈھلی نالے میں جمعرات کو پیش آیا۔

ملک کے بالائی علاقوں میں شدید بارش اور ندی نالوں میں طغیانی… pic.twitter.com/Kc3Ag0U3rW — Farhan Khan (@TheFarhanAKhan) August 14, 2025

The situation in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer district is equally grim. Floods in Khalti have swept away five people; the bodies of a woman and a young girl have been recovered, while three others remain missing. Entire houses were obliterated, and fear of river breaches forced mass evacuations in low-lying areas.

Other tragic incidents include a woman crushed by a falling stone in Dunha Delyar, a drowning in Palandri Nala, destruction of shops and mills in Jhelum Valley, and hundreds of tourists rescued from floodwaters in Bagh district. Landslides have cut off crucial routes, leaving residents and tourists isolated in perilous conditions.

In Baltistan’s Ghanche district, the last bridge to Seltro Goma village at the foot of Siachen has been destroyed, severing all land access. Floodwaters have devastated hundreds of kanals of farmland, forcing entire villages into temporary tent settlements.

Authorities are racing against time to rescue stranded tourists and residents, restore blocked roads, and prevent further loss of life. The scale of devastation is immense, and officials warn that more heavy rains could worsen the catastrophe.