Pakistan set to Join Space Internet Era with launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s digital future is about to change forever thanks to Satellite Internet. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) unveiled draft licensing framework for Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), clearing the path for international and local satellite internet providers to operate across the country of 242 million.

Tech insiders say this could be game-changer for connectivity, especially in remote and underserved areas. The new framework drastically simplifies entry for global players. With single license costing $500,000, companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink, OneWeb, and Shanghai Spacecom could soon beam high-speed internet directly to Pakistani homes and businesses, replacing the cumbersome 15-license system that previously cost $640,000.

Under draft rules, licensed operators must launch services within 18 months and establish at least one Gateway Earth Station in Pakistan. All user data will have to stay within the country, aligning with national security and digital sovereignty goals.

Before entering the market, providers must register with the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), which is finalizing a regulatory framework to ensure safety, frequency coordination, and data protection.

With annual contributions to the Universal Service Fund and clear revenue-sharing guidelines, the PTA aims to balance regulation with rapid growth.

The draft license is open for public feedback until September 19, 2025—marking what experts are calling the dawn of a new era in Pakistan’s digital landscape.