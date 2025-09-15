Rs200 Prize Bond Draw#103, 15 September 2025 Full Winners List PDF Download

QUETTA – National Savings Division announced results of Rs. 200 Prize Bond Draw No. 103, held on September 15, 2025. 401981 was Lcuky who got Bumper Prize of Rs7.5Lac.

Five bond holders shared second prize of Rs. 250,000 each, with winning numbers 043052, 529272, 612161, 825972, and 896794.

Prize Bond Rs200 Winners List September 2025

Prize bonds continue to provide an exciting opportunity for citizens nationwide to win cash prizes while promoting savings. The National Savings Division encourages participants to check their bond numbers carefully and claim prizes within the designated period.