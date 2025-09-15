Starlink internet service suffers another major outage in US

WASHINGTON – Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink faced another significant disruption on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of users across the United States without service.

According to an announcement published on the company’s official website, Starlink confirmed that its internet service had been hit by an outage.

However, the company refrained from sharing technical details regarding the cause or the expected duration of the disruption.

Independent online tracking platform DownDetector reported that more than 43,000 users across the US were affected. The subscribers experienced difficulties in browsing, streaming, and accessing online communication platforms.

The outage sparked widespread complaints on social media platforms, where frustrated users voiced concerns over the reliability of the service.

This is not the first time Starlink has encountered such technical issues.

In July, the company faced a similar large-scale service breakdown, which also affected thousands of users worldwide.

At that time, the company officials identified a software glitch as the primary cause of the problem.

Elon Musk, along with senior executives, publicly apologized to customers and assured them that steps were being taken to prevent further disruptions.

Starlink, operated by Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, has grown rapidly in recent years, offering satellite-based internet services to users in remote and underserved regions around the globe.

The company currently operates a network of thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites and has positioned itself as a vital service provider, particularly in rural areas where traditional internet infrastructure remains weak.

Despite its rapid expansion, repeated outages raise concerns about the company’s ability to provide uninterrupted service to its growing customer base.

The analysts suggest that as Starlink continues to expand its operations and attract more subscribers, addressing technical vulnerabilities will be crucial to maintaining consumer trust and long-term reliability.