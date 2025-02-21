AGL55.29▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.52▼ -0.64 (0.00%)BOP12.77▼ -0.06 (0.00%)CNERGY7.16▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.3 (-0.03%)DFML50.06▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)DGKC116.99▼ -3.92 (-0.03%)FCCL42.12▼ -1.29 (-0.03%)FFL15.54▲ 0.15 (0.01%)HUBC130.09▼ -0.52 (0.00%)HUMNL14.32▲ 0.48 (0.03%)KEL4.67▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.51▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF46.94▼ -2.57 (-0.05%)NBP75.98▼ -2.21 (-0.03%)OGDC202.75▼ -2.06 (-0.01%)PAEL41.14▲ 0.33 (0.01%)PIBTL8.71▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL172.21▼ -2.23 (-0.01%)PRL34.77▲ 0.06 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL96.72▼ -1.27 (-0.01%)TELE8.4▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL32.7▲ 0.7 (0.02%)TPLP11.89▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)TREET23.2▲ 1.05 (0.05%)TRG63.35▲ 1.69 (0.03%)UNITY30.3▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)WTL1.5▲ 0.02 (0.01%)

Pakistan security forces strike Khwarij Hideout in Karak; six militants killed: ISPR

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Security forces gunned down at least six terrorists ina  military operation in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in Karak District today, targeting a reported Khwarij hideout. During the operation, security personnel gunned down six militants.

The operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence, and aimed to neutralize the threat posed by Khwarij in the area. After successful strike, a sanitization operation is underway to ensure that any remaining militants are eliminated.

This operation underscores Pakistan’s continued determination to combat terrorism and safeguard its citizens. The security forces remain resolute in their efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Several militant groups including banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are based in Afghanistan, from where they are carrying out vicious attacks inside Pakistan under watch of Afghan Taliban.

Four Pakistani troops martyred as security forces take down 15 Khwarij in KP: ISPR

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistani, Indian Armies hold flag meeting to address Border tensions near LoC: report

  • Business, Pakistan

Ramazan Package worth Rs20b prepared by federal govt this year

  • Pakistan

LDA takes notice of Ferozpur road Bikers-Lane paint issue

  • Pakistan

IHCBA supports petition on judges’ seniority issue before SC

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer