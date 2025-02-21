Pakistan security forces strike Khwarij Hideout in Karak; six militants killed: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces gunned down at least six terrorists ina military operation in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Friday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in Karak District today, targeting a reported Khwarij hideout. During the operation, security personnel gunned down six militants.

The operation was initiated based on actionable intelligence, and aimed to neutralize the threat posed by Khwarij in the area. After successful strike, a sanitization operation is underway to ensure that any remaining militants are eliminated.

This operation underscores Pakistan’s continued determination to combat terrorism and safeguard its citizens. The security forces remain resolute in their efforts to eradicate terrorism from the country and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Several militant groups including banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan are based in Afghanistan, from where they are carrying out vicious attacks inside Pakistan under watch of Afghan Taliban.