Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; minimum temperatures likely to fall

ISLAMABAD – After significant rains and snowfall over the hills, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

Minimum temperature will likely drop during the next two days due to clear sky.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of the country on Friday night and the next two days. However, rains, gusty winds and snowfall over the hills are expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan on Friday night.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04°C and 06°C on Saturday and 03°C and 05°C on Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 02°C and 04°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in the twin cities and at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltisan & northwestern Balochistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Balochistan: Quetta (Samungli 17, City 06), Kalat 04

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Chaklala 07), Narowal 02, Jhang 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam was recorded at -04°C, Parachinar and Malam Jabba at -03°C, and Kalat, Rawalakot and Murree at -02°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 93 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 87 per cent.