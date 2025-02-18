Cpec Phase 2 0 And Strategic Utility Of Gwadar Kasghar Khorgos Axis

The rapidly changing socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic landscape in the region calls for exploring the “Alternative Middle Corridor” (AMC) to connect Central Asia, offering a stable, sustainable, and efficient trade route beyond Afghanistan. Thus, the development of a new axis, namely the “Gwadar-Kashgar-Khorgos Axis” (GKKA), is the way forward for further strengthening trans-regional connectivity, socio-economic integration, trade, investment and energy as well as food security under the flagship project of CPEC.

Moreover, Taliban’s constant irresponsible behaviour, frequent infiltration of TTP, ISIS and many other terrorist franchises operating from the soil of Afghanistan, political instability, economic fragility, ethnic widening divide and warlord mentality have compelled the policy- makers of Pakistan to think beyond Afghanistan and try to develop another safe and secure corridor of greater regional connectivity. Thus SIFC should take the lead and convince the policy makers of both countries and stakeholders to start working on the construction of the GKKA axis immediately. The proposed regional axis has numerous socio-economic, geopolitical and geostrategic effects which would further strengthen even parameters of safety, security and systematic trans-regional connectivity and trade volumes among the connecting countries mainly Pakistan, China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and even Iran.

Additionally, all Central Asian countries seem to be interested in utilizing Gwadar seaport for revitalization of their economies, industries and exports. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan foreign missions in Islamabad have already started coordinated efforts with the policy-makers of Pakistan to expedite it and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s strong commitment transforming Gwadar seaport into a regional connecting hub would be a strategic value addition in the days to come. Moreover, operationalization of Gwadar Airport would further foster business prospects with all the Central Asia countries in the days to come. Therefore, all parameters of Gwadar sea and air ports must be streamlined and systemized as soon as possible. Obviously there is an urgent need to further foster cluster trading systems under CPEC Phase 2.0 being the flagship project of the BRI which would create win-win and befitting propositions for every country in the future.

It is crystal clear that the CPEC offers immense opportunities for the socio-economic development of landlocked Central Asian countries. Connecting to the Gwadar port of Pakistan, the Central Asian states can maximize regional trade and connectivity. Moreover, utilizing GKKA, these countries would be able to carry out trade with South Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Pacific region. Therefore, joining Gwadar seaport would help them to achieve sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity.

The landlocked syndrome of Central Asia should be transformed into a land-connected paradigm, shifting strategic priorities to enhance regional connectivity and foster greater economic integration and growth. It is a good omen that President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev have their own unique models of greater regional connectivity which should also be studied and pursued for the completion of the GKKA in the days to come. Moreover, inclusion of Central Asian Countries into BRI would be a big plus pushing for the activation of this axis in the days to come.

Furthermore, Ambassadors Alisher Tukhtaev of Uzbekistan and Yerzhan Kistafi of Kazakhstan in Islamabad are working diligently to promote transit trade, business activities, investments, and joint ventures, involving private sectors through chambers of commerce and stakeholders. It is suggested that both ambassadors redirect their energies and resources towards promoting bilateral trade, rather than solely focusing on transit trade and collaboratively work towards the utilization of the GKK Axis as an urgent priority.

Building of trade houses, free special economic/investment/business zones, joint freight companies, direct aerial cooperation, processing units, marketing houses on reciprocal basis in mega cities, especially Karachi and Gwadar, and last but not the least formation of genuine corridor of knowledge among Pakistan and all the Central Asia countries’ experts and strategists would be a right step in right direction. Thus moving from historical perspectives of commonalities of culture, traditions and civilizations towards real economic integration, posturing, commerce, regional integration and trans-regional connectivity through the proposed GKKA is the need of the hour creating win-win situations for all the regional countries.

In summary, for the greater strategic utility of Gwadar seaport, CPEC Phase 2.0, and promoting trans-regional cooperation with the Chinese BRI, all countries should adopt a holistic, comprehensive model that includes the operationalization of the GGKA, construction of the Wahkhan Corridor and the early initiation of the proposed trilateral Rail project of Uzbekistan-Pakistan-Afghanistan. It is also recommended that all Central Asian countries align their national economic policies, plans, projects and preferences with the BRI and CPEC Phase 2.0 to achieve the desired goals of socio-economic prosperity and trans-regional connectivity.

It is proposed that early signing of FTAs should be promoted for further strengthening of bilateral relations in diverse sectors of economy, investments, trade & commerce, joint ventures, banking & finance, civil aviation, culture, tourism and education cooperation among all the members of the GKKA creating numerous befitting propositions for all.

Formation of joint production units in textiles, garments and fashion industry may be an innovative idea which may further increase economic potential of all the member countries of the GKKA. Automobile industry is another potential area of strategic cooperation and imposition of the US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs against China would be avoided through the diversification of exports and manufacturing in the GKKA member countries.

Additionally, streamlining of trade through TIR, Cluster & integrated transport system, commercial cargos and maximum utilization of Gwadar & Karachi ports would further enhance trade through the GKKA. Joint production of cement may be another area of potential cooperation because of immense infrastructural development in these countries. Chemical industry including fertilizers and petro-chemical industrial cooperation would be a value addition.

Formation of a joint company for agricultural machinery or joint venture would be a value addition for both the countries, and the batter trade of vegetables and spices would be a win-win proposition.

Gwadar port links overland to the Chinese city Kashgar in western province Xinjiang that borders Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Chinese cargo transportation from Kashgar to Gwadar port has already started on a regular basis. Kashgar being located in the western province flanked by CARs is also connected to Khorgos Dry Port of Kazakhstan which justifies its immediate commencement.

Therefore, Central Asian countries can optimize GKKA carrying out trade with South Asia, Middle East, Africa and the Pacific region. It is the need of the hour that all countries of the GKKA should jointly work for its complete utilization and operationalization along with a joint security mechanism countering all internal and external threats. Most importantly, the policy-makers of Central Asia should also remove strong “Indian lobbies” in their countries giving a space for Pakistani companies and investors to start their business activities.