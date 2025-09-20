Pakistan-Saudi Defence deal forces India to reconsider Its entire security strategy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia entered new era of defence cooperation with historic agreement that comes at critical juncture, and will be affecting India’s longstanding hostile posture toward Pakistan. Over the years, New Delhi has not only maintained military pressure on Pakistan but has also been supporting terrorist groups and destabilizing efforts inside Pakistan, denting regional tensions.

Amid tense conditions in South Asia, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed historic defence agreement, declaring that an attack on one will be treated as an attack on both. The pact, finalized during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Riyadh, has raised alarms in India and beyond.

Geopolitical analyst Ian Bremmer warned, “Modi government will now have to rethink its entire strategic calculus. Pakistan is no longer alone as Saudi Arabia is firmly in its corner.”

Experts suggest the deal could even involve Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities, sparking fears that Saudi Arabia could rely on Pakistan’s arsenal in emergencies. Former Indian foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal cautioned that “Pakistan may now be offering protection to Arab nations against Israel.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif denied any secret clauses, stressing pact is defensive and not aggressive. “Our capabilities may support Saudi Arabia if required, but this is not aimed at any third country,” he said.

The deal comes amid Saudi frustration over perceived US inaction after Israel’s strike on Doha, Qatar, and marks a significant shift in Pakistan’s strategic partnerships beyond China. Analysts warn that India may now face a dual front in future conflicts, dramatically altering the region’s security dynamics.

With Saudi Arabia now formally committing to Pakistan’s defence, India faces significantly tougher strategic environment. The pact boosts Islamabad’s confidence in its military and nuclear capabilities, and signals that Islamabad is no longer diplomatically isolated.

Modi government’s attempts to exert pressure or manipulate regional dynamics now carry higher risks, as any aggressive move could draw Saudi Arabia into the equation. Beyond the military aspect, the agreement undermines India’s influence in Gulf.