Pakistan, Saudi Arabia defense deal carries no threat to any nation, Foreign Office says

RIYADH – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed major defence deal, a pact that signals new era in regional security, and it sparked new controversy, prompting a response from the Foreign Office.

Amid widespread speculations, the Foreign Office clarified that Islamabad and Riyadh signed a defensive mutual defence pact, stressing it is not aimed at any other country. The agreement strengthens decades-long security and strategic ties, with both nations pledging that an attack on one will be considered an attack on both.

The deal shows shared religious, strategic, and economic interests and is expected to enhance joint security and contribute to regional stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 17 September 2025, responding to the personal invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The centerpiece of the visit was the signing of a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement. The agreement strengthens defense cooperation and pledges that any aggression against one country will be seen as an attack against both—a move that analysts say could reshape security dynamics across the region.

The atmosphere was charged with mutual respect and optimism. Prime Minister Sharif expressed heartfelt appreciation for the royal hospitality, while the Crown Prince extended warm wishes for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. Observers noted that this visit not only cements military and strategic ties but also reinforces the enduring friendship and solidarity between the two Islamic nations.