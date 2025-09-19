Pak-Saudi strategic defence agreement

IN light of the changing regional dynamics and growing security challenges, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a historic strategic mutual defence agreement.

An attack or aggression on one will be considered an attack on both. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to achieving peace and security in the region and the world, and it demonstrates the mutual resolve of both nations to enhance their collective security.

In fact, after the Gaza war, the entire world is focused on strengthening its defence and seeking new military alliances. The growing aggressive ambitions of Israel and the attack on Qatar have intensified feelings of unrest and insecurity in the Middle East. In such a situation, instead of looking toward Western allies, Arab countries are turning their attention to their brotherly nation, Pakistan, which, during the battle Marakha Haq in May this year, compelled a much larger country to surrender within a few hours, demonstrating its formidable defence and military capabilities.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economic and military power in the Middle East, and an alliance with Pakistan can introduce a new dimension to defence and economic relations. From the perspective of peace and stability in the region, this relationship also appears extremely important and beneficial. Strengthening ties with key regional countries not only highlights Pakistan’s strategic significance but will also help promote Muslim unity and brotherhood.

The historical relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in a deep and special bond. The two countries are so close that they seem to breathe in unison. In every crisis faced by Pakistan, the Saudi government is the first to extend a hand of support-be it defence issues or economic challenges. Saudi Arabia consistently stands by Pakistan to help it overcome difficulties.

Saudi Arabia prioritizes Pakistan’s interests and considers it a fortress of the Islamic world. As the only Islamic nuclear power, Pakistan’s stability is a source of encouragement for the Muslim Ummah. It has always been Saudi Arabia’s desire that no harm should come to Pakistan’s stability, independence, or sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia is a country that has helped Pakistan beyond its capacity at every opportunity. The strong fraternal relations between the two countries have existed for decades. The Pakistani people can never forget Saudi Arabia’s support during difficult times, just as Pakistan has always stood by Saudi Arabia in its times of need. The relationship has always been robust and stable, continuously growing stronger over time. In every difficult moment faced by Pakistan, the Saudi government and its people have stood firmly by us. They consider our hardships as their own. Whether it’s an earthquake, the devastation of floods, or any other natural disaster, the Saudi government is always the first to offer assistance.

Even during internal political disputes in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia has played a mediating role. The deep-rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have spanned decades. The Pakistani nation cannot forget the solidarity shown by Saudi Arabia in every testing time, and Pakistan has reciprocated this support in Saudi Arabia’s difficult moments. Now, once again,both nations have entered into a defence agreement, which will further expand their relationship in the times to come.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Faisalabad.

([email protected])