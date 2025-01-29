Pakistan, Russia have great potential for enhanced partnership in diverse areas: Ambassador Albert P. Khorev

Faisal Zahid Malik calls for greater Pak-Russia collaboration in media, cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy

Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr Albert P Khorev has reiterated his firm belief regarding scope and potential of growing Pakistan-Russian cooperation in multiple fields including energy, trade, tourism, education, defence cooperation, industry, agriculture and food security, etc.

Ambassador Albert P Khorev expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Chief of Digital Media Mr. Saud Faisal Malik and Associate Editor of Pakistan Observer, Ebraheem Faisal who called on the ambassador to discuss the scope and possibility of further enhancing the bilateral relations in view of the current geo-political situation and the challenges being faced by the world.

Huge potential awaits companies, investors and entrepreneurs of both the countries to make joint efforts for the progress and prosperity of their nations, he said.

The Russian ambassador also commended the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for creating investment-friendly environment and for facilitating the foreign companies and investors.

Khorev said that Pakistan remained a priority for Russia in Asia adding that Russia and the bilateral trade between the two countries was growing, especially in the agriculture sector.

Khorev stated that Russia was interested in extending defence cooperation with Pakistan as well as projects in energy, revival of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), trade and investment.

Climate change is another area that the two countries can work together to save Pakistan from the impact of carbon emissions. The economic relations between Russia and Pakistan have already made considerable progress over the years as trade turnover has grown by 50pc in the last 5 years.

Our common task is to maintain this positive dynamic, he said adding the development of trade relations received a boost by the opening of the St Petersburg-Karachi sea route, the first-ever Russia-Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum held on October 1-2, 2024 and the 9th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission held on December 2-4, 2024.

He said, Russia was also making an important contribution to the food security of Pakistan. “Russia is currently exporting food and agricultural products, and we expect grain supplies to resume soon,” the ambassador said.

In 2025, the Russian companies are keen to increase exports of the Russian mineral fertilizers to Pakistan, he said adding, the leading Russian companies are ready to offer modern models of agricultural machinery to their Pakistani partners, he added. On the cultural front, Russia is going to celebrate on May 9 this year the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945). Another cultural highlight is that Inter-vision song contest that is scheduled to take place in Russia.

In the energy sector, too the Russia-Pakistan relations have great prospects. Russian companies are exploring opportunities to take part in projects for the construction and reconstruction of thermal and hydroelectric power plants in Pakistan.

Similarly, education is an area that both the countries have a long history of cooperation. The number of scholarships for Pakistani students was increased by 11pc in the last academic year. The most popular fields of study in 2024 were medicine, construction, engineering and economics, he added.

On the issue of the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), the ambassador stated that the PSM was discussed between Pakistan and Russia during a recent visit of a Russian delegation to Islamabad. “Both sides have agreed to hold bilateral experts’ consultation online,” he said, adding that this consultation is scheduled to take place this week.

Furthermore, Ambassador Khorev informed that Pakistan has suggested Russia to send specialists to Karachi to observe the ground realities of the PSM. “We see this development as a promising start,” the Russian ambassador said.

Faisal Zahid Malik commended the efforts of the Russian ambassador for promoting and strengthening bilateral cooperation, promoting cultural programmes and encouraging people-to-people diplomacy for fostering greater understanding and friendship between the two nations.

Faisal Malik emphasized joint cooperation in the field of media and people-to-people ties in addition to the existing government-to-government and business-to-business partnership.

Media collaboration between Pakistan and Russia including exchange programmes for journalist, production of documentaries and TV programmes and translation of each other’s media content could give a boost to cultural understanding and p-to-p ties, said Mr Faisal Malik.

He assured him of Pakistan Observer’s complete support in his endeavours. The Russian ambassador thanked the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer for playing a constructive role in promoting the Russia-Pakistan bilateral relations.