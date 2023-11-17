Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for the term 2023-2027.

The country’s permanent delegation to UNESCO based in Paris, in a statement, said Pakistan received the highest number of votes in the group.

“We are thankful to member states for their support and trust. Pakistan will continue to work together with all member states in advancing our shared objectives,” the statement said.

The statement added it was a matter of immense pride to have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve on the executive board.

“Pakistan will avail this opportunity to continue to contribute to the policy making, development of norms, advancement of global priorities, and effective oversight of programs and activities of the organisation,” it highlighted.—App