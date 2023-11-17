The Utility Stores Corporation on Thursday fixed Rs32,000 monthly minimum salary for daily wage workers. According to a notification, the minimum salary of employees workers on daily wages has been fixed at Rs32,000 with effect from July 2023.

The notification further said that the pending dues of the employees will be cleared in four equal monthly installments. According to a notification, prices of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey and other items have been increased by the government.