Pakistan Railways announces new ticket refund policy [Check Full Details]

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced new refund policy for tickets of all passenger trains, asking people to file claim in line with the new policy.

Authorities said passengers will be able to get a refund based on the new conditions. If the ticket is purchased from a railway Point of Sale (POS), passengers can receive a 90% refund if they cancel the ticket 48 hours before the train’s departure.

The new refund policy also applies to tickets purchased through the “Rabta” app. For cancellations made 24 to 48 hours before departure, 80% of the ticket cost will be refunded.

For cancellations within 24 hours of departure, 70% of the ticket cost will be refunded.

If the cancellation is made within two hours of the train’s departure, a 50% refund will be provided, officials said, adding that if the train is delayed by six hours or more, passengers will get a full refund.

Refunds for POS tickets will only be processed at the counters where the tickets were originally purchased. To claim a refund, passengers must submit the original ticket along with a copy of their CNIC. They will then receive a cancellation slip and the refund amount.

For online ticket refunds, they can only be processed through the same online service used for payment. The refund policy for online tickets will be the same as that for POS tickets.

No refunds will be given for online tickets after the train’s departure.

Additionally, online tickets cannot be cancelled if there is less than 1 hour and 30 minutes remaining before the train’s departure.