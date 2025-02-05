Pakistan Pm Shehbaz Again Offers Olive Branch To India For Peaceful Kashmir Dialogue

MUZAFFARABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for Peaceful Resolution of Kashmir Dispute as the nation marked Solidarity Day to allow Kashmiri people to determine their own future for lasting peace in the region.

Sharing his views in special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on New Delhi to move beyond its 2019 stance and engage in meaningful and productive dialogue to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute.

The premier reiterated Islamabad’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, stressing that only dialogue could bring lasting peace to the region. He said February 5 symbolizes an unshakeable resolve to support the people of Kashmir until they achieve their rightful freedom.

Prime Minister further emphasized that situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) had grown increasingly volatile, with India’s rising military presence and the growing demand for freedom among the Kashmiris. He urged India to move away from the actions of August 5, 2019, when the region’s special status was revoked, and to engage in serious dialogue to address the concerns of the Kashmiri people.

Sharif was of view that the desire of Kashmiris for freedom cannot be suppressed by force as he linked India’s aggressive actions with unrest in the valley, reminding the global community that the Kashmir dispute had far-reaching implications for international peace and stability.

He concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to resolving all disputes, including Kashmir, through peaceful negotiations. He also pledged to continue raising the Kashmir issue on international platforms like the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).