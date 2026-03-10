Pakistan PM reaffirms support for Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in first letter

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent formal letter to Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei, expressing deep condolences over the passing of his father, Ali Khamenei, while also extending congratulations on his assumption of the position of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sharif conveyed the heartfelt sympathy and prayers of the people of Pakistan at what he described as a solemn and emotional moment for the people of Iran and the broader Muslim Ummah.

He said the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has deeply saddened the people of Pakistan, emphasizing that the nation stands firmly in solidarity with the leadership and citizens of Iran during this difficult period of mourning.

While acknowledging the gravity of the moment, the Prime Minister also congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on taking up the significant and demanding responsibilities of Supreme Leader. He expressed hope that under his leadership, Iran would move forward toward greater peace, stability, dignity, and prosperity in the years ahead.

Highlighting the longstanding and deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and Iran, Shehbaz Sharif noted that the relationship between the two nations is built on shared faith, centuries-old history, cultural connections, and linguistic heritage. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing close cooperation with Iran and strengthening bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest for the benefit of both brotherly nations.

Prime Minister concluded his message with prayers for the health, well-being, and success of Mojtaba Khamenei, while also praying for enduring peace, stability, and prosperity for the people of Iran during this historic transition in the country’s leadership.

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba, the second son of Ali Khamenei, has been picked as Iran’s new supreme leader amid the ongoing regional conflict that has reached its tenth day. The decision was announced by Iran’s clerical body responsible for selecting the country’s top authority, and several Iranian institutions quickly expressed loyalty to him.

The appointment raised concerns about further escalation, especially after Donald Trump criticized the choice and warned that Iran’s new leader might not remain in power for long.

Trump also said decisions about ending the war would be made jointly with Benjamin Netanyahu. Meanwhile, Israel launched strikes on Iranian infrastructure and targets linked to the militant group Hezbollah, while Iran and its allies carried out retaliatory drone and rocket attacks across the region. The leadership transition is notable because it is the first time since the Iranian Revolution that Iran’s supreme leadership has passed from father to son.