Pakistan passport age modification fee, process update [March 2025]

LAHORE – Pakistani passport holders are allowed to submit application to modify date of birth on the travel document if they can produce valid evidence and documents.

The Pakistani government issues passport to its bonafide citizens to facilitate their journey and provide them protection while travelling in foreign countries through the good offices of Pakistan Diplomatic Missions.

The holder of a valid Pakistan passport, when in a foreign country, is entitled to the protection of diplomatic and consular representative of Pakistan in that country.

Steps to Modify Date of Birth on passport

Applicants, who want to modify their date of birth, will have to get their CNIC or NICOP first.

The applicant can apply for a passport to modify his/her name, father name, date of birth etc.

After getting the identity document revised, he/she may visit the passport office along with the required documents.

In case of doubt about the age of any applicant, the passport office authority may seek documentary evidence such as birth certificate issued by municipalities or other local bodies, or matriculation certificate of recognized Universities or Boards.

Fee for Age Modification on Passport

The applicant will require to apply for the new passport in case of modification. The authority issues passport with two different validity periods – fives years and ten years.

Once you have the revised CNIC/NICOP, apply for a new passport with following fee structure for five-year validity

Normal Passport (36 Pages): Rs. 4,500.

Urgent Passport (36 Pages): Rs. 7,500.

Normal Passport (72 Pages): Rs. 8,200.

Urgent Passport (72 Pages): Rs. 13,500.

Normal Passport (100 Pages): Rs. 9,000.

Urgent Passport (100 Pages): Rs. 18,000.