Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ali amid stringent security measures

KARACHI – Pakistan is observing the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali, Youm-e-Ali, with religious devotion, as processions and mourning assemblies are held across the country.

In Karachi, several streets and lanes around the Saddar area have been blocked with containers as authorities prepared for the main procession.

Before the procession, a mourning assembly was held at Nishtar Park. The procession concluded at Husainiya Iranian Imam Bargah in Kharadar.

In Rawalpindi, the central procession ended at the Imam Bargah Colonel Maqbool, while in Peshawar, the procession concluded at Imam Bargah Syed Alam Shah after passing through the Qissa Bazaar area.

Sindh Interior Minister, Ziaul Hasan Lanjhar, reviewed the procession route and security arrangements in Karachi, directing authorities to ensure extraordinary security measures.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive security plan has been prepared for processions and gatherings on the occasion of Youm-e- Ali observed across the country to pay homage to Hazrat Ali (RA) on martyrdom anniversary.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with prominent Shia scholars from across the country to discuss security and administrative arrangements in light of the current national situation.

It was agreed that all processions on 21st Ramadan, marking Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom, will conclude by Maghrib prayer, while the duration of other processions will also be shortened.

Minister Naqvi emphasized that every possible measure will be taken to ensure the safety and convenience of mourners.

He acknowledged the support of religious scholars during difficult times and urged them to promote unity and harmony in the current situation.

The Shia scholars assured the government of full cooperation, stating that any plots against national harmony will be foiled through collective unity. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha was also present during the meeting.

Under the guidance of Additional IG Karachi, Azad Khan, comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place across the city for the central procession on 21st Ramadan, marking Youm-e-Ali (RA).

A total of 5,213 police personnel have been deployed under the city-wide security plan. This includes 19 SSPs, SPs, 53 DSPs, 4,244 head constables and others, along with 142 female police officers to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.