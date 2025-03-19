Big relief as NOC requirement abolished for government jobs, check details

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has abolished a major requirement for recruitment under minority’s quota in public sector departments.

The provincial government has abolished the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for recruitments under the minority quota.

In this regard, the provincial Department of Finance has issued a notification to all administrative departments, informing them that the NOC requirement for new recruitments under the minority quota for government jobs has been abolished.

The notification states that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved the removal of the NOC requirement for minority quota job recruitments.

The finance department has instructed all relevant agencies to ensure the implementation of this decision and to begin recruitment for vacant positions.