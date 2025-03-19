AGL65.01▼ -3.25 (-0.05%)AIRLINK184.4▲ 0.54 (0.00%)BOP12.1▲ 0.28 (0.02%)CNERGY7.48▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL9.39▼ -0.02 (0.00%)DFML46.98▲ 1 (0.02%)DGKC134.5▲ 1.74 (0.01%)FCCL47.7▲ 1.32 (0.03%)FFL16.25▲ 0.1 (0.01%)HUBC140.8▲ 5.71 (0.04%)HUMNL13.19▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL4.61▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.3▲ 0.1 (0.02%)MLCF60.26▲ 1.09 (0.02%)NBP77.19▲ 3.18 (0.04%)OGDC224.11▲ 1.05 (0.00%)PAEL47.26▲ 2.31 (0.05%)PIBTL10.95▲ 0.29 (0.03%)PPL188.22▲ 1.17 (0.01%)PRL36.4▲ 0.13 (0.00%)PTC24.6▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)SEARL101.01▲ 0.06 (0.00%)TELE8.05▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TOMCL35.37▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)TPLP11.35▲ 0.52 (0.05%)TREET22.75▲ 0.21 (0.01%)TRG70.65▲ 4.03 (0.06%)UNITY29.5▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)WTL1.36▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Big relief as NOC requirement abolished for government jobs, check details

Good News For Sindh Residents As New Age Limit Announced For Govt Jobs
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has abolished a major requirement for recruitment under minority’s quota in public sector departments.

The provincial government has abolished the No Objection Certificate (NOC) requirement for recruitments under the minority quota.

In this regard, the provincial Department of Finance has issued a notification to all administrative departments, informing them that the NOC requirement for new recruitments under the minority quota for government jobs has been abolished.

The notification states that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has approved the removal of the NOC requirement for minority quota job recruitments.

The finance department has instructed all relevant agencies to ensure the implementation of this decision and to begin recruitment for vacant positions.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Hand grenades found in three carriages of Jaffar Express train at Quetta station

  • Featured, Pakistan

Pakistan notifies holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025

  • Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to undertake a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

  • Pakistan

‘Pakistan Day gift’ – Electricity prices may drop by Rs8 per unit from April 2025

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer