Pakistan, New Zealand object to ICC’s LA 2028 cricket format

LONDON – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finalized the qualification process for men’s cricket teams set to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, marking the sport’s return to the Olympic stage after 128 years. However, the proposed regional qualifying system has drawn criticism from the cricket boards of Pakistan and New Zealand.

The British media reported that the ICC will adopt a regional qualification formula for the men’s tournament. Under the plan, the top-ranked teams from each of four regions—Asia, Oceania, Africa, and Europe—will qualify directly for the Olympics. The host nation, the United States, will also secure automatic qualification regardless of its ranking. The process for determining the sixth and final team is still under consideration.

The format has raised concerns among major cricketing nations, especially Pakistan and New Zealand, who believe the system could unfairly exclude strong teams due to regional competition.

Currently ranked 8th in the ICC men’s T20 rankings, Pakistan is unlikely to qualify directly from Asia, where India holds the top position and would therefore secure the sole regional slot. Similarly, in the Oceania region, New Zealand—ranked 4th in the world—would miss out, as higher-ranked Australia (2nd globally) is expected to take the region’s qualifying spot.

Under the current format, the United States, ranked 17th, will qualify by virtue of hosting the Games. From Europe, a unified Great Britain team is expected to participate, and discussions have already begun between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cricket Scotland, and Cricket Ireland to form the squad.

In addition to the men’s competition, the LA Olympics will also feature six women’s teams. Qualification for the women’s tournament will be determined through performances in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for 2026.

Despite objections from some national boards, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reported to have endorsed the ICC’s proposed regional qualifying structure.

The 2028 Games will mark cricket’s return to the Olympics for the first time since 1900, when a one-off match between Great Britain and France was played. The inclusion of the sport is seen as a major step toward globalizing cricket, but the qualifying process has already sparked debate over fairness and representation.

As the final team selection mechanism is yet to be announced, the ICC may still consider adjustments to address concerns from top-tier nations left out under the current model.